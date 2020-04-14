Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $77.56 and $78.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ameren Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameren Corp have traded between a low of $58.74 and a high of $87.66 and closed yesterday at $75.82, which is 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) defies analysts with a current price ($75.82) 24.1% above its average consensus price target of $57.57. Ameren Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.11 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $78.58.

Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers electricity, and distributes natural gas to customers in Missouri and Illinois.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ameren Corp on March 27th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $73.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Ameren Corp have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor AEE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.