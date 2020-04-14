Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amer States Wate (NYSE:AWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amer States Wate (NYSE:AWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $85.32 and $87.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amer States Wate may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

American States Water Company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water. The Company also distributes electricity in one community. American States operates within various customer service areas in California.

Amer States Wate (NYSE:AWR) is currently priced 42.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $49.33. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $85.49 and further support at its 50-day MA of $84.55.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amer States Wate have traded between a low of $65.11 and a high of $96.64 and closed yesterday at $86.42, which is 33% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

