Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amc Entertainmen (NYSE:AMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.33 and $7.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amc Entertainmen may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides theatrical exhibition services. AMC Entertainment offers movie theaters in the United states, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Amc Entertainmen share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.07 and a 52-week low of $6.25 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $7.46 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.54% lower and 0.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 178.8% exists for Amc Entertainmen, based on a current level of $7.46 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.80. Amc Entertainmen shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.78 and support at the 50-day MA of $7.19.

