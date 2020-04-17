Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $2,356.00 and $2,378.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amazon.Com Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1626.03 to $2461.00 and is now at $2356.00, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 1.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) defies analysts with a current price ($2356.00) 20.3% above its average consensus price target of $1876.88. Amazon.Com Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1987.00 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $1865.45.

