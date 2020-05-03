Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1,922.00 and $1,951.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amazon.Com Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is currently priced 4.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1948.98 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $1850.86.

Amazon.Com Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $2185.10 and a 52-week low of $1586.57 and closed yesterday at 24% above that low price at $1962.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

