Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $2,010.60 and $2,033.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Amazon.Com Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $2032.98, Amazon.Com Inc is currently 7.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $1876.88. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1834.70 and further support at its 50-day MA of $1825.23.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1566.76 to $2055.72 and is now at $2032.98, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Amazon.com, Inc. is an online retailer that offers a wide range of products. The Company products include books, music, videotapes, computers, electronics, home and garden, and numerous other products. Amazon offers personalized shopping services, Web-based credit card payment, and direct shipping to customers.

