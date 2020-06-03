Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.54 and $43.88 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Altria Group Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altria Group Inc have traded between a low of $38.57 and a high of $57.88 and closed yesterday at $43.16, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

There is potential upside of 62.4% for shares of Altria Group Inc based on a current price of $43.16 and an average consensus analyst price target of $70.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.23 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.57.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Altria Group Inc and will alert subscribers who have MO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.