Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Alphabet Inc-C (:GOOG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1,188.16 and $1,219.07 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Alphabet Inc-C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 2.1% for shares of Alphabet Inc-C based on a current price of $1210.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $1236.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1265.80 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $1301.53.

Alphabet Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce, and hardware products.

Alphabet Inc-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $1532.11 and a 52-week low of $1013.54 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $1210.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 1.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alphabet Inc-C. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alphabet Inc-C in search of a potential trend change.