Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.85 and $32.33 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ally Financial I may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

There is potential upside of 5.8% for shares of Ally Financial I based on a current price of $32.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $33.89. The stock should find initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $31.15 and further support at its 50-day MA of $31.15.

Over the past year, Ally Financial I has traded in a range of $25.31 to $35.42 and closed yesterday at $32.03, 27% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ally Financial I and will alert subscribers who have ALLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.