Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.17 and $112.22 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Allstate Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allstate Corp have traded between a low of $92.24 and a high of $125.92 and closed yesterday at $114.51, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property-liability insurance as well as other types of insurance in the United States and Canada. The Company primarily sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers. Allstate also sells life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) is currently priced 8.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $104.53. Allstate Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.89 and support at its 200-day MA of $108.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allstate Corp and will alert subscribers who have ALL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.