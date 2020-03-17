Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $32.70 and $33.90 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Allison Transmis may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

Allison Transmis has overhead space with shares priced $33.15, or 26.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.36. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $43.80 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.20.

Over the past year, Allison Transmis has traded in a range of $30.00 to $50.46 and is now at $33.15, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allison Transmis and will alert subscribers who have ALSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.