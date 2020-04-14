Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $184.03 and $190.43 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Align Technology may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Align Technology share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $333.17 and a 52-week low of $127.88 and closed yesterday at 45% above that low price at $185.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 60.3% exists for Align Technology, based on a current level of $185.72 and analysts' average consensus price target of $297.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $212.63 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $230.08.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Align Technology. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Align Technology in search of a potential trend change.