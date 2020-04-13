Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $184.03 and $190.43 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Align Technology may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has potential upside of 60.5% based on a current price of $185.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $297.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $214.20 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $230.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Align Technology have traded between a low of $127.88 and a high of $333.17 and are now at $185.56, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

