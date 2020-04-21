Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Alexion Pharm (NASDAQ:ALXN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $103.82 and $106.00 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Alexion Pharm may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Alexion Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $137.52 and a 52-week low of $72.67 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $104.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alexion Pharm has overhead space with shares priced $104.06, or 34.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $158.83. Alexion Pharm shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $104.99 and support at the 50-day MA of $92.94.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops proprietary immunoregulatory compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. The Company develops C5 complement inhibitors and apogens which are two classes of potential therapeutic compounds designed to selectively target specific disease-causing segments of the immune system.

