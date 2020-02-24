Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $90.46 and $93.32 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Albemarle Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Albemarle Corporation produces specialty chemicals. The Company offers plastics, polymers, and elastomers, as well as cleaning products, agricultural compounds, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, drilling compounds, and biocides. Albemarle focuses on lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and applied surface treatment. Albemarle markets its products globally.

There is potential upside of 33.6% for shares of Albemarle Corp based on a current price of $92.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.50. Albemarle Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $77.92 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $70.21.

Albemarle Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.40 and a 52-week low of $58.63 and closed yesterday at 58% above that low price at $92.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

