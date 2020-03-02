Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $237.81 and $240.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Air Prods & Chem may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Prods & Chem share prices have been bracketed by a low of $158.73 and a high of $244.61 and closed yesterday at $238.71, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Based on a current price of $238.71, Air Prods & Chem is currently 22.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $186.22. Air Prods & Chem shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $234.27 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $222.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. produces industrial atmospheric and specialty gases and performance materials and equipment. The Company's products include oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, specialty surfactants and amines, polyurethane, epoxy curatives, and resins. Air Products and Chemicals products are used in the beverage, health, and semiconductors fields.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Air Prods & Chem. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Air Prods & Chem in search of a potential trend change.