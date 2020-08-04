Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Air Lease C (NYSE:AL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $23.90 and $25.19 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Air Lease C may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) has potential upside of 137.9% based on a current price of $24.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $57.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.05 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $40.80.

Air Lease Corporation operates an aircraft leasing company. The Company purchases, sales, and leases commercial aircrafts. Air Lease serves clients worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Lease C have traded between a low of $8.41 and a high of $49.96 and are now at $24.30, which is 189% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

