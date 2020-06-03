Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $75.82 and $77.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Agree Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is currently priced 29.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $53.67. Agree Realty shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.87 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $71.51.

Agree Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.51 and a 52-week low of $62.58 and closed yesterday at 22% above that low price at $76.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.76% higher over the past week, respectively.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and develops primarily neighborhood community shopping centers and single tenant properties, located in twelve states and leased under net leases to major retail tenants.

