Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $11.55 and $12.29 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Agnc Investment may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) has potential upside of 62.3% based on a current price of $11.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.02 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $17.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agnc Investment have traded between a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.65 and are now at $11.55, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Agnc Investment on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.79. Since that call, shares of Agnc Investment have fallen 33.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.