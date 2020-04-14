Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $77.37 and $77.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Agilent Tech Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The Company's operations include electronic measurement, bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing.

In the past 52 weeks, Agilent Tech Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $61.13 and a high of $90.64 and closed yesterday at $76.21, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) is currently priced 0.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $75.65. Agilent Tech Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.44 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $76.87.

