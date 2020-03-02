Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $69.73 and $71.07 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Agco Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The Company sells a wide range of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, including tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, and forage equipment. AGCO serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 1.1% for shares of Agco Corp based on a current price of $70.14 and an average consensus analyst price target of $70.94. Agco Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $73.96 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $76.09.

Over the past year, Agco Corp has traded in a range of $61.27 to $81.39 and closed yesterday at $70.14, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Agco Corp and will alert subscribers who have AGCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.