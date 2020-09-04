Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $35.75 and $36.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aflac Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 23.1% for shares of Aflac Inc based on a current price of $37.77 and an average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.17.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

Aflac Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.18 and a 52-week low of $23.07 and closed yesterday at 64% above that low price at $37.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Aflac Inc on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.71. Since that recommendation, shares of Aflac Inc have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor AFL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.