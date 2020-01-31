Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $52.56 and $52.80 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Aflac Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $52.79, Aflac Inc is currently 11.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $46.50. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.01, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $52.68.

Over the past year, Aflac Inc has traded in a range of $46.96 to $57.18 and is now at $52.79, 12% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

