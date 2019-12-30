Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ADXS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Advaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.70 and $0.72 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Advaxis Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Advaxis, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting cervical, head and neck, breast, prostate, and other cancers. Advaxis serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 1,257.1% exists for Advaxis Inc, based on a current level of $0.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $9.50. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $1.23, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $0.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Advaxis Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.01 and a high of $10.80 and closed yesterday at $0.70, 6,900% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 6.8%.

