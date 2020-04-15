Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $109.33 and $112.95 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Advance Auto Par may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves commercial and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) has potential upside of 11.1% based on a current price of $110.94 and analysts' consensus price target of $123.28. Advance Auto Par shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.28 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $144.67.

Advance Auto Par share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $182.56 and a 52-week low of $71.33 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $110.94 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

