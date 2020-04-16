Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $331.75 and $338.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Adobe Sys Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Adobe Systems Incorporated develops, markets, and supports computer software products and technologies. The Company's products allow users to express and use information across all print and electronic media. Adobe offers a line of application software products, type products, and content for creating, distributing, and managing information.

Based on a current price of $332.55, Adobe Sys Inc is currently 25.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $248.64. Adobe Sys Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $335.33 and support at its 200-day MA of $309.41.

Adobe Sys Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $386.75 and a 52-week low of $255.13 and closed yesterday at 30% above that low price at $332.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

