Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $60.85 and $61.13 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Activision Blizz may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Activision Blizz have traded between a low of $39.85 and a high of $61.13 and are now at $60.85, which is 53% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% higher and 0.75% higher over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 23.8% for shares of Activision Blizz based on a current price of $60.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $75.30. Activision Blizz shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.66 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $51.01.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes, develops, and distributes interactive entertainment software and peripheral products. The Company's products covers diverse game categories, including action/adventure, action sports, racing, role playing, simulation, first-person action, music-based gaming, and strategy.

