Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $173.81 and $177.01 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Accenture Plc-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and closed yesterday at $172.57, which is 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) defies analysts with a current price ($172.57) 1.7% above its average consensus price target of $169.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $181.80 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $192.39.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Accenture Plc-A on March 27th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Accenture Plc-A have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor ACN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.