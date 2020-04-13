Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $173.81 and $177.01 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Accenture Plc-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Accenture Plc-A (NYSE:ACN) defies analysts with a current price ($171.97) 1.4% above its average consensus price target of $169.56. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $182.52 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $192.44.

Accenture PLC provides management and technology consulting services and solutions. The Company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries on a worldwide basis. Accenture operates a network of businesses provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and alliances.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Accenture Plc-A have traded between a low of $137.15 and a high of $216.39 and are now at $171.97, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

