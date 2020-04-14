Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.43 and $14.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Acadia Realty may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Acadia Realty has overhead space with shares priced $13.69, or 52.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $28.83. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.72 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $25.41.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Over the past year, Acadia Realty has traded in a range of $10.05 to $29.50 and closed yesterday at $13.69, 36% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 2.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Acadia Realty and will alert subscribers who have AKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.