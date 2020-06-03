Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $89.45 and $91.71 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Abbvie Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

AbbVie Inc. researches and develops pharmaceutical products. The Company produces pharmaceutical drugs for specialty therapeutic areas such as immunology, chronic kidney disease, hepatitis C, women's health, oncology, and neuroscience. AbbVie also offers treatments for diseases including multiple sclerosis, parkinson's, and alzheimer's disease.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has potential upside of 25.0% based on a current price of $90.61 and analysts' consensus price target of $113.26. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.94 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $78.83.

Over the past year, Abbvie Inc has traded in a range of $62.66 to $97.86 and closed yesterday at $90.61, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

