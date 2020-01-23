Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $91.27 and $91.85 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Abbott Labs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Abbott Labs has traded in a range of $68.80 to $92.45 and is now at $91.54, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Based on a current price of $91.54, Abbott Labs is currently 25.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $68.13. Abbott Labs shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $85.88 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $82.91.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

