Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $86.41 and $86.58 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Abbott Labs may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells a broad and diversified line of health care products and services. The Company's products include pharmaceuticals, nutritional, diagnostics, and vascular products. Abbott markets its products worldwide through affiliates and distributors.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) defies analysts with a current price ($86.43) 21.2% above its average consensus price target of $68.13. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.32 and further support at its 200-day MA of $81.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Abbott Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.44 and a high of $88.76 and are now at $86.43, 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.39% higher over the past week, respectively.

