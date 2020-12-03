Portland General: New 52-Week Low Set Today (POR)

Shares of Portland General (NYSE:POR) traded today at $46.77, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 89,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 668,000 shares.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Oregon. The Company also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers.

Over the past year, Portland Generalhas traded in a range of $46.77 to $63.08 and are now at $47.95. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Portland General (NYSE:POR) defies analysts with a current price ($47.95) 14.6% above its average consensus price target of $40.94. Portland General shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.31 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.82.

