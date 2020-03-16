Portland General Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Portland General (NYSE:POR) traded today at $43.49, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 52,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 712,000 shares.

Over the past year, Portland Generalhas traded in a range of $43.49 to $63.08 and are now at $43.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Portland General (NYSE:POR) is currently priced 5.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $56.25 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $58.47.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Oregon. The Company also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers.

