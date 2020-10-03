Popular Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $39.45. Approximately 87,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 687,000 shares.

Popular Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.45 and the current low of $39.45 and are currently at $40.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.

Popular Inc has overhead space with shares priced $40.32, or 22.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.72. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.87 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $55.73.

