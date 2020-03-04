Popular Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (BPOP)

Today, shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $33.27 on a volume of 131K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Popular Inc have traded between a low of $23.69 and a high of $61.45 and are now at $32.78, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 4.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Popular Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Popular Inc in search of a potential trend change.