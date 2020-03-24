Popular Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $30.17 on a volume of 168K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Popular Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.69 and a high of $61.45 and are now at $30.83, 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Popular Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.05. Since that call, shares of Popular Inc have fallen 54.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.