Polyone Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) traded today at $9.76, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 226,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) has potential upside of 325.5% based on a current price of $11.57 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.25. Polyone Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.55 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $31.12.

Polyone Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.33 and the current low of $9.76 and are currently at $11.57 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

