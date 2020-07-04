Polaris Inds Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (PII)

Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $46.69 on a volume of 157K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Polaris Inds share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.35 and a high of $104.37 and are now at $49.54, 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.25% lower and 5.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Polaris Inds on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.01. Since that call, shares of Polaris Inds have fallen 41.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.