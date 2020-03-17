Pnc Financial Se: The Losing Streak Continues (PNC)

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $88.75. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 605,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.6 million shares.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services organization. The Company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the Company's primary regional markets.

Pnc Financial Se has overhead space with shares priced $89.84, or 44.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $142.00 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $142.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Pnc Financial Se share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $88.75 and a high of $161.79 and are now at $89.84. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

