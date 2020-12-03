Pnc Financial Se Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded today at $92.98, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 156,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Over the past year, Pnc Financial Sehas traded in a range of $92.98 to $161.79 and are now at $95.22. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 69.4% for shares of Pnc Financial Se based on a current price of $95.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $161.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $142.44 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $146.56.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services organization. The Company provides regional banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services nationally and in the Company's primary regional markets.

