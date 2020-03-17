Pinnacle Finl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded today at $37.20, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 85,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 572,000 shares.

Pinnacle Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.00 and the current low of $37.20 and are currently at $38.37 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company for Pinnacle National Bank. The Bank operates as a community bank emphasizing personal banking relationships with individuals and businesses located in its primary service area, which is comprised of the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area and surrounding counties.

Pinnacle Finl has overhead space with shares priced $38.37, or 49.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $75.20. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.79 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $57.97.

