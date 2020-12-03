Pinnacle Finl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pinnacle Finl (NASDAQ:PNFP) traded today at $38.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 84,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 503,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 95.6% for shares of Pinnacle Finl based on a current price of $38.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $75.20. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.01 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $59.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company for Pinnacle National Bank. The Bank operates as a community bank emphasizing personal banking relationships with individuals and businesses located in its primary service area, which is comprised of the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area and surrounding counties.

In the past 52 weeks, Pinnacle Finl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.00 and a high of $65.00 and are now at $38.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

