Piedmont Offic-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Piedmont Offic-A (NYSE:PDM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.81. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 66,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust specializes in the acquisition, ownership, management, and development of primarily office buildings located in major U.S. markets.

Over the past year, Piedmont Offic-Ahas traded in a range of $14.81 to $24.78 and are now at $15.44. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.18% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 24.7% for shares of Piedmont Offic-A based on a current price of $15.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.28 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.75.

