Physicians Realt Crosses Above its 10-day MA (DOC)

Today, shares of Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $19.56 on a volume of 374K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Physicians Realt have traded between a low of $16.55 and a high of $20.78 and are now at $19.80, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

