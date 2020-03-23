Philip Morris In Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Philip Morris In (NYSE:PM) traded today at $58.11, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 561,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.6 million shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, licensees, produces, sells, distributes, and markets a wide range of branded cigarettes and tobacco products. Philip Morris International serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Philip Morris In have traded between the current low of $58.11 and a high of $90.17 and are now at $58.50. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

There is potential upside of 77.4% for shares of Philip Morris In based on a current price of $58.50 and an average consensus analyst price target of $103.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.44 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $83.88.

