Pdc Energy Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.41. Approximately 576,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

PDC Energy, Inc. produces and distributes petroleum products. The Company produces, develops, explores and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. PDC Energy operates in the United States.

Pdc Energy Inc has overhead space with shares priced $5.89, or 91.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $69.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.43 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.49.

Pdc Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.29 and the current low of $5.41 and are currently at $5.89 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

