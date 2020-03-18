Pbf Energy Inc-A Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.64. So far today approximately 469,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier. The Company offers unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. PBF's finished products are sold through long-term offtake and supply agreements.

Over the past year, Pbf Energy Inc-Ahas traded in a range of $7.64 to $35.15 and are now at $8.43. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

There is potential upside of 387.2% for shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A based on a current price of $8.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $41.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.19 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.23.

