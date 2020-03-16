Pbf Energy Inc-A Crosses Below its 10-day MA (PBF)

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $15.58 on a volume of 747K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Pbf Energy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.15 and a 52-week low of $10.07 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $11.22 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

